Architect NM Saleem, who shaped Kerala’s modern skyline, dies at 77

KOZHIKODE: Remembered for his contribution to transforming the urban landscape of Kerala and other South Indian states, renowned architect N.M. Saleem passed away in the early hours of Monday. He was undergoing treatment following a stroke and breathed his last at a private hospital in Kozhikode at around 1.30 am.

Saleem, founder of Kozhikode-based N.M. Saleem Associates, had been active in the architectural field for more than five decades. He designed several prominent buildings across Kerala and other parts of the country, leaving a lasting imprint on the region’s modern architectural landscape.

His notable works include Le Méridien in Kochi, Lulu Convention Centre in Thrissur, Kozhikode Central Library, Dhanlaxmi Bank headquarters and Port Blair Airport. He also designed Cyberpark in Kozhikode and Kannur, the Bearys Global Research Triangle (BGRT) in Bengaluru and the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi.

His portfolio extended to major healthcare and educational institutions, including Mar Sleeva Medicity in Pala, Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Sciences in Thiruvalla and Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi. The Lakeside Habitat project in Bengaluru was among his other architectural works.

Through his extensive body of work, Saleem played a significant role in shaping the built environment of Kerala and beyond, contributing to the development of contemporary commercial, institutional, healthcare and public infrastructure.

Saleem was the son of the late Muhammad Ali and Amina Beevi of Nikarathil, Pattanakkad, Alappuzha. He is survived by his wife, Sherin Saleem, and children Adil Saleem, Adeep Saleem and Suhana Saleem.

His body will be kept for public viewing at his residence, Nikarathil House, on the Mini Bypass Road in Kozhikode, from 10 am on Monday.