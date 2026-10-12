Eroded by tides of time, Kerala’s Raj-era weather system evokes concern

KOCHI: At first glance, the rusty ladder, engulfed by a peepal tree, doesn’t look like much. However, at one point in Fort Kochi’s history, the iron ladder played a very important role, especially for the British Navy. It was part of the meteorological system which the British set up to track weather conditions in and around Kochi. However, the key remnant of Kochi’s heritage lies in a shambles.

“The tree’s thick roots and trunk have swallowed the iron platform and the ladder,” says Mansoor Naina, a historian. “The remains of a stone wall that surround the structure continues to offer a semblance of protection.” In the evenings, observers might have climbed the ladder to record wind speed and direction, he said. Older generations recall seeing an instrument resembling an anemometer at the top.

“Yes. The ladder connected to a platform, and on top of this structure was a pipe that had a weather vane-like structure with an anemometer,” points out K J Sohan, former Kochi mayor and historian.

“A British officer would come at a stipulated time every day, open the gate of the enclosure, climb the ladder and take the readings. This happened twice a day,” Sohan says. This was an important place for the Britishers, and they kept track of weather conditions systematically.

Sohan points out that there used to be a rain gauge inside the Children’s Park. “But that no longer exists.”

Elaborating on the history of the weather system in Fort Kochi, Mansoor said, “During the Portuguese period, Kochi was a major port. It continued to be a prominent coastal trade and naval hub during the British era in the nineteenth century. At that time, Fort Kochi was part of the Malabar district under the British Madras Presidency, and a municipality was established here on November 1, 1866.”