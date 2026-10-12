Kerala CM Satheesan to move resolution in House seeking CEC’s ouster

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A resolution by Chief Minister V D Satheesan urging the Union government and the Election Commission to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be the highlight of the opening day of the second session of the 16th Kerala Assembly on Monday.

The resolution seeks the reinstatement of all eligible voters deleted from the rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the restoration of the Chief Justice of India to the panel that selects election commissioners. An assembly bulletin issued on Sunday listed the resolution under Rule 118.

The main Opposition, the LDF, will back the resolution.

The resolution alleges that lakhs of eligible citizens were deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR without clear criteria or prior notice. It says marginalised sections, minorities, migrant workers and young voters lost their voting rights due to technical manipulation and flaws, in violation of democratic principles.