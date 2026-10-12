Keralam, the hub of interesting researches on spider

Yet, spider research remains one of the least-invested areas of biodiversity studies.



“There is a lot of glamour associated with research on large mammals, like the tiger and elephants. Why should anyone throw even a glance at the teeny-weeny spider? And then, add to it its ‘eeriness’ conferred upon it by myths and movies,” observes Mathew M J, one of the pioneers of spider research in the state and former head of the zoology department at Sacred Heart College, Kochi.



But the scene is changing. From the fishing spider in the streams of Wayanad to venom being studied for its potential against cancer, Keralam’s researchers are revealing the many lives of the spider.



Research began gaining momentum here in the 1980s, when young researcher P A Sebastian took up spiders as part of his wider biodiversity studies. He found the state to be a repository of some of the country’s most remarkable spiders.



Sebastian’s work inspired a generation of researchers. Today, Keralam has a formidable community of arachnid researchers, with three of the four centres in the country devoted exclusively to arachnid studies.

They include the PA Sebastian Centre for Arachnology Research at Sacred Heart College and the Centre for Animal Taxonomy and Ecology (CATE) at Christ College, Irinjalakuda.



Here are some of the studies that may change the way we look at spiders.