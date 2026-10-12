Kerala’s comic book fights India’s silent health crisis of antimicrobial resistance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when lifesaving medicines are quietly losing their power, a new public health initiative is turning to graphic storytelling to spark widespread community awareness.

ReAct Asia Pacific – a regional node of the global Action on Antibiotic Resistance network – has introduced a child-friendly comic book designed to educate school children on the critical dangers of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The book centres around Class 6 students Sonu and Priya who navigate everyday health-based questions alongside their trusted mentor, Nurse Aunty. Together, the three characters journey through every chapter, learning about germs, proper medication, and staying healthy.

Through relatable classroom and playground adventures -- such as stopping antibiotic courses early or demanding pills for a seasonal cold - the book illustrates how misusing medicines gives rise to untreatable “superbugs.”

Highlighting the core vision behind the project, Dr S S Lal, director of ReAct Asia Pacific, said, “As each day goes by, the medicines that byonce cured our infections are quietly losing their power. When germs grow stronger than the medicines meant to stop them, even a common fever or cough can become hard to treat. AMR is mostly invisible, yet it touches every family.”

“This little book was made to explain a big idea in the simplest way possible,” said Dr Lal. Drawing on his extensive background in global health – having joined the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1999 as part of its first-ever team appointed for tuberculosis (TB) control in India – Dr Lal recalled how childhood engagement can transform entire households.

He pointed out an earlier TB awareness campaign featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan that made a deep impact because children began asking their parents about timely diagnosis and treatment.