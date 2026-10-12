Kozhikode biological park plunges into crisis amid budgetary shortage

KOZHIKODE: Keralam’s ambitious venture to establish its first-ever biological park at Peruvannamuzhi in Kozhikode has hit a severe roadblock following fund shortages. Envisioned under a broader biological park framework at an estimated overall cost of Rs 290 crore, the project was designed to span 120 hectares of estate land acquired by the forest department from the Perambra Plantation Corporation in Muthukad.

The master plan featured a vast, securely fenced enclosure where tourists could experience wildlife safaris aboard armored vehicles, all while meticulously preserving the natural migratory corridors used by elephants and other wildlife moving toward the Peruvannamuzhi reservoir.

The initiative has now plunged into deep uncertainty due to a drastic fund crunch. While the previous LDF government had earmarked Rs 5 crore in its state budget for initial development and operational activities, the current fund allocation went down to a mere Rs 25 lakh. This nominal amount falls critically short of completing the first phase, which carries an estimated total construction budget of around Rs 16 crore.