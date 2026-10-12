‘Many of today’s top animators were my students’, says animator Nina Sabnani

How do you view the evolution of the animation film industry in India?

Quite nostalgically. I have the whole spectrum of change before me, from the time frames were hand-drawn and shot on 35mm. Immense patience was needed.



We had to calculate our drawings so that the outcome would be more or less what we wanted because once they were shot, things could not be changed. Then came the long wait to see how it all turned out. All this taught me how to think about timing for animation. I certainly do not miss the labour behind the process of stop-motion, but the journey was as memorable as the destination.



Now, all you need to do is use a machine to work out the frames you want. I can also animate on any base, even embroidery on cloth. Earlier, only if you were a producer would you get the reels. Then you needed big cameras, editing machines, sound-mixing set-ups, and so on. Now, all you need is a laptop. So, we have come a long way. It is liberating in terms of unleashing one’s imagination.



How did you enter animation at a time when people rarely took it up?

I was forced into it. My teachers, Nasreen Mohamedi and Jeram Patel, at Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Baroda, where I studied painting, asked me to move towards animation. I was upset, but I took it up. I initially felt it was all cartoonish.



Then, a UK-based professor, who taught us stop-motion animation, explained about India’s rich tradition of visual storytelling, with its wealth of mythology and folklore, and asked us why we still looked to the West for animation.



That appealed to me and led me to my first animation film, ‘Shubh Vivah’. Based on the dowry system, it was told through the medium of Madhubani painting. It was my first attempt at interpreting an artform and animating something that was considered ‘unanimatable’. That boosted my confidence.