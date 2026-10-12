More flights from Kerala cancelled amid rising West Asia tensions

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE: Flight services connecting Keralam with Saudi Arabia and other West Asian destinations have been disrupted amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region. Cancellations have been reported at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) and Calicut International Airport.
As many as 10 flight services at Kochi airport have been reported cancelled over the three days, including five operated by Akasa Air, according to CIAL.
CIAL said some airlines operating services between Kochi and destinations in Saudi Arabia had reported cancellations from October 11 to 13. Certain services connecting Kochi with Doha and Ras Al Khaimah have also been cancelled.
On Sunday, the affected services included Flynas flights XY 399/400 between Kochi and Riyadh, Air India Express flights IX 475 and IX 476 between Kochi and Doha, Akasa Air flights QP 523 to Riyadh and QP 550 to Jeddah, and IndiGo flight 6E 1517 to Ras Al Khaimah.
For Monday, Akasa Air has listed three cancellations: QP 551 from Jeddah to Kochi, QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi and QP 523 from Kochi to Riyadh. Another Akasa Air service, QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi, is listed as cancelled on Tuesday.
At Calicut International Airport, three departures and three arrivals connecting Kozhikode and Riyadh were cancelled on Sunday and Monday.
The cancelled departures included Saudia flight SV 713, scheduled to leave Karipur at 9.55 am, Flynas flight XY 328 to Riyadh, scheduled for 9.10 am, and Air India Express flight IX 321, scheduled to depart at 8.15 pm. The affected arrivals from Riyadh included Flynas flight XY 328, scheduled to land at 8.20 am, Flynas flight XY 373, due at 3.25 pm, and Saudi Airlines flight SV 712, scheduled to arrive at 8.40 pm.
However, Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo services to Jeddah and Dammam were continuing to operate as scheduled.
Flight disruptions between Keralam and Saudi Arabia began earlier this week.
Air India Express flight IX789, scheduled to depart Kannur for Riyadh at 2.20 pm on Sunday, was cancelled. The same flight scheduled for Monday has also been cancelled.