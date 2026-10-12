More flights from Kerala cancelled amid rising West Asia tensions

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE: Flight services connecting Keralam with Saudi Arabia and other West Asian destinations have been disrupted amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region. Cancellations have been reported at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) and Calicut International Airport.

As many as 10 flight services at Kochi airport have been reported cancelled over the three days, including five operated by Akasa Air, according to CIAL.

CIAL said some airlines operating services between Kochi and destinations in Saudi Arabia had reported cancellations from October 11 to 13. Certain services connecting Kochi with Doha and Ras Al Khaimah have also been cancelled.

On Sunday, the affected services included Flynas flights XY 399/400 between Kochi and Riyadh, Air India Express flights IX 475 and IX 476 between Kochi and Doha, Akasa Air flights QP 523 to Riyadh and QP 550 to Jeddah, and IndiGo flight 6E 1517 to Ras Al Khaimah.

For Monday, Akasa Air has listed three cancellations: QP 551 from Jeddah to Kochi, QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi and QP 523 from Kochi to Riyadh. Another Akasa Air service, QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi, is listed as cancelled on Tuesday.