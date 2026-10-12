Pay revision, suspension of leave surrender benefits trigger heated exchange in Kerala Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 12th Pay Revision Commission and the suspension of leave surrender benefits triggered a sharp political exchange in the Kerala Assembly during the Question Hour.

The Opposition demanded clarity on the government's commitment to revise salaries every five years, while the Chief Minister blamed the previous LDF government for delaying the process.

Responding to questions raised by C Vincent and other MLAs, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government was examining the Pay Commission's recommendations and the financial implications of implementing pay revision.

The exchange also saw the Chief Minister and former Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal trade arguments over responsibility for the delay in pay revision and the suspension of leave surrender benefits.

The Opposition pointed out that the ruling front's manifesto had promised pay revision every five years and asked whether the government intended to honour the commitment or abandon it.