Pay revision, suspension of leave surrender benefits trigger heated exchange in Kerala Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 12th Pay Revision Commission and the suspension of leave surrender benefits triggered a sharp political exchange in the Kerala Assembly during the Question Hour.
The Opposition demanded clarity on the government's commitment to revise salaries every five years, while the Chief Minister blamed the previous LDF government for delaying the process.
Responding to questions raised by C Vincent and other MLAs, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government was examining the Pay Commission's recommendations and the financial implications of implementing pay revision.
The exchange also saw the Chief Minister and former Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal trade arguments over responsibility for the delay in pay revision and the suspension of leave surrender benefits.
The Opposition pointed out that the ruling front's manifesto had promised pay revision every five years and asked whether the government intended to honour the commitment or abandon it.
V D Satheesan countered that the previous government had delayed the appointment of the Pay Revision Commission, which was constituted only in February, 2026.
The Commission was subsequently given three months to submit its report. K N Balagopal argued that the new government should proceed with the revision instead of blaming its predecessor.
He said the previous pay revision had taken effect on April 1, 2021, and that the necessary steps had been initiated to facilitate the next revision within the stipulated period.
According to the Chief Minister, the previous government had left Rs 21,670 crore in dearness allowance (DA) arrears and Rs 14,387 crore in dearness relief (DR) arrears for pensioners, taking the combined outstanding amount to Rs 36,057 crore.
He cited these liabilities to underline the financial constraints facing the government. The Chief Minister said the government was examining all aspects of the matter, including the possibility of interim relief, but stressed that the state's financial liabilities had to be considered.