Two students killed after being hit by train near Chemancheri in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Two students were killed after being struck by a train near Chemanchery railway station in Kozhikode district on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Avanika, 14, a Class 9 student, and Parthib, 17, a Plus Two student, both studying at Thiruvangoor Higher Secondary School.

The accident occurred at around 5.45 pm when the Mangaluru–Chennai Mail struck the students near Chemancheri railway station.

According to Koyilandy police, both bodies were severely mutilated in the impact, making identification difficult in the immediate aftermath of the incident. The bodies were subsequently shifted to the mortuary at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Relatives arrived at the mortuary late on Sunday night and identified the deceased.

Avanika was the daughter of Suresh and Reena, residents of Panakulamkuni. Parthib was the son of Subish and Sunisha of Koyiparambath in Thiruvangoor.

The accident occurred near Chemancheri railway station, where the railway tracks run close to the national highway.