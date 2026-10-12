VACB registers two FIRs against Pinarayi Vijayan, family in CMRL case

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday registered two first information reports (FIRs) against former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case, sources said.
The FIRs were registered by the VACB’s Special Investigation Unit-1 following legal advice and a directive from the Kerala High Court to initiate a case based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the state police.
Vijayan is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.
According to sources, the two cases relate to separate allegations outlined in the ED report. These include payments allegedly made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Vijayan’s daughter, Veena T, and the alleged transfer of money abroad through hawala channels in connection with payments involving MLA P A Muhammad Riyas, Vijayan’s son-in-law.
The FIRs have been registered under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.
Vijayan has been named the first accused in the case concerning payments allegedly made by CMRL to Veena. Riyas is the first accused in the case relating to the alleged transfer of money abroad, sources said.
The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to register a case based on the ED’s report, which alleged the involvement of Vijayan, Veena and Riyas in the payments made by CMRL.
The ED had sought the registration of a case on the basis of evidence gathered during its investigation and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The agency has alleged that CMRL made fraudulent payments totalling Rs 2.78 crore to Veena’s now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of IT consultancy services.
(With inputs from PTI)