VACB registers two FIRs against Pinarayi Vijayan, family in CMRL case

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday registered two first information reports (FIRs) against former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case, sources said.

The FIRs were registered by the VACB’s Special Investigation Unit-1 following legal advice and a directive from the Kerala High Court to initiate a case based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the state police.

Vijayan is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

According to sources, the two cases relate to separate allegations outlined in the ED report. These include payments allegedly made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Vijayan’s daughter, Veena T, and the alleged transfer of money abroad through hawala channels in connection with payments involving MLA P A Muhammad Riyas, Vijayan’s son-in-law.