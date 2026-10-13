10 venues: Kozhikode prepares the ground for school sports meet

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode is gearing up to host the 68th Kerala State School Sports Meet, bringing together thousands of young athletes from across the state for a week of intense competition from October 25 to 31. Preparations in the final stages, with around 15,000 people -- including athletes, team managers, officials and organisers — expected to be involved in the meet.

A total of 10 venues have been arranged across the district to host various sporting events. The meet will open on October 25 with a grand march-past featuring 4,000 athletes, followed by colourful cultural performances involving 3,000 students.

The district has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, considered one of Asia’s largest sporting gatherings for school-age athletes.

NIT Calicut to host athletics

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut campus will serve as the main venue for track and field events, scheduled to begin on October 27. Around 2,800 athletes are expected to compete in the sub-junior, junior and senior categories. NIT Calicut will also host the cross-country competition on October 30, along with inclusive athletics and inclusive football events. Badminton and inclusive badminton competitions will be held at the indoor stadium of St Joseph’s College, Devagiri. The girls’ basketball matches are scheduled at the Presentation HSS, Chevayur, while the boys’ matches will take place at the Silver Hills Public School.

Kunnamangalam HSS will host tug-of-war and inclusive cricket competitions. Karate, wushu, softball, baseball and ball badminton events will be conducted at the PTM HSS, Kodiyathur, and Wadi Rahma English School.

Yoga competitions will be held at the REC Government VHSS, Chathamangalam, while netball and throwball are scheduled at the St Xavier’s UP School, Peruvayal.