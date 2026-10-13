10 venues: Kozhikode prepares the ground for school sports meet

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode is gearing up to host the 68th Kerala State School Sports Meet, bringing together thousands of young athletes from across the state for a week of intense competition from October 25 to 31. Preparations in the final stages, with around 15,000 people -- including athletes, team managers, officials and organisers — expected to be involved in the meet.
A total of 10 venues have been arranged across the district to host various sporting events. The meet will open on October 25 with a grand march-past featuring 4,000 athletes, followed by colourful cultural performances involving 3,000 students.
The district has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, considered one of Asia’s largest sporting gatherings for school-age athletes.
NIT Calicut to host athletics
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut campus will serve as the main venue for track and field events, scheduled to begin on October 27. Around 2,800 athletes are expected to compete in the sub-junior, junior and senior categories. NIT Calicut will also host the cross-country competition on October 30, along with inclusive athletics and inclusive football events. Badminton and inclusive badminton competitions will be held at the indoor stadium of St Joseph’s College, Devagiri. The girls’ basketball matches are scheduled at the Presentation HSS, Chevayur, while the boys’ matches will take place at the Silver Hills Public School.
Kunnamangalam HSS will host tug-of-war and inclusive cricket competitions. Karate, wushu, softball, baseball and ball badminton events will be conducted at the PTM HSS, Kodiyathur, and Wadi Rahma English School.
Yoga competitions will be held at the REC Government VHSS, Chathamangalam, while netball and throwball are scheduled at the St Xavier’s UP School, Peruvayal.
Inclusive events to feature more than 2,000 athletes
Inclusive sporting competitions for children with special needs will be a major feature of this year’s meet. Scheduled for October 26, these events are expected to attract more than 2,000 participants, providing young athletes with opportunities to demonstrate their sporting abilities across different disciplines.
A total of 17 subcommittees are working under the leadership of Kunnamangalam MLA M A Razak Master to coordinate the event. The organising team has arranged the services of 620 officials, 140 selectors and 100 technical officials to oversee the competitions and ensure their smooth conduct.
Accommodation arrangements are also progressing on a large scale. Around 450 classrooms across 50 schools are being prepared to house athletes and team managers during the week-long event.
Food distribution facilities are being organised to cater to the needs of participating students. Two main kitchens will operate to prepare meals, while dedicated dining facilities will be established at all competition venues to ensure athletes can have their food conveniently.
School buses will also be arranged to facilitate the transportation of students between accommodation centres and competition venues.
Student designs ‘Kuttu’
The mascot for the meet, named ‘Kuttu’, has been designed by R S Lakshmi Nandana, a Class 8 student of KNNM HSS in Kollam district. The meet will also see participation from students based in the Gulf region. A total of 48 athletes from the Gulf are expected to compete in athletics and games events, adding an international dimension to the state-level competition.
Meet count
Dates: October 25-31
Participants: Around 15,000
Inaugural march past: 4,000 athletes
Cultural performance: 3,000 students
Inclusive sports: October 26, with over 2,000 participants
Gulf participation: 48 athletes
Major venues
NIT Calicut: Athletics, cross-country, & inclusive athletics and football
St Joseph’s College, Devagiri: Badminton and inclusive badminton
Presentation HSS, Chevayur: Girls’ basketball
Silver Hills Public School: Boys’ basketball
Kunnamangalam HSS: Tug-of-war & inclusive cricket
PTM HSS, Kodiyathur, and Wadi Rahma English School: Karate, wushu, softball, baseball and ball badminton
REC Government Vocational HSS, Chathamangalam: Yoga
St Xavier’s UP School, Peruvayal: Netball and throwball