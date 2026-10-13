CAG flags tourism projects sanctioned without feasibility studies; 33 projects worth Rs 187 crore under scrutiny

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Tourism Department sanctioned 33 tourism infrastructure projects with an estimated cost of Rs 187.06 crore without conducting the mandatory feasibility or technical studies, resulting in projects being abandoned, left incomplete or remaining idle even after construction, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

The audit found that Rs 51.55 crore had already been spent on these projects, which were among 181 tourism infrastructure projects selected for detailed scrutiny. Of the 33 projects, eight were either not started or abandoned, 11 remained incomplete, and 14 were not being utilised or remained idle despite completion.

The findings point to serious deficiencies in project planning, including the approval of proposals without assessing their technical and financial viability, inadequate stakeholder consultation and the selection of unsuitable sites. The report noted that several projects encountered implementation problems because feasibility assessments and necessary clearances had not been secured before administrative sanction was granted.

One example cited by the audit was the Adventure Park project at Payyambalam in Kannur. Sanctioned in December 2018 at a cost of nearly Rs 1 crore, the project was intended to provide zip-lining facilities at the beach. However, it was abandoned after Rs 51 lakh had been spent.

The CAG examined 181 projects with an aggregate estimated cost of Rs 1,319.59 crore out of 642 tourism projects costing Rs 1,847.43 crore. The audit covered planning, execution, monitoring and post-completion operation of projects under the Tourism Department for the period 2021–22 to 2023–24.