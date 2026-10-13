CIAL’s Arippara success ignites calls to revive 122 small hydel projects

KOCHI: Since its commissioning in October 2021, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL)’s small hydel project in Arippara has generated nearly 65 million units of electricity. This highlights the potential of small hydel projects in Keralam, where 122 such projects with a combined capacity of 664 MW have remained stalled for years.

If they are revived and entrusted to district panchayats, district cooperative banks and private players, the projects could add hundreds of megawatts to the state’s generation capacity within two to three years, pointed out Jacob Jose, a former project manager of the Pallivasal Extension Scheme. He has also called for redesigning small hydel projects to combine them with solar power to improve viability.

Arippara, a run-of-the-river project allotted to CIAL by the state government on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis for 30 years, has recorded a net generation of 64.59 million units (MU), as per the figures provided by the company. The plant operates from June to November and generates an average of 12.5 MU annually. The year-wise generation figures show that Arippara’s net output rose from 63.11 lakh units in 2021-22 to 1.35 crore units in 2025-26, its highest annual output in the period for which data was provided. The plant generated 1.24 crore units in 2022-23 and 1.06 crore units in 2023-24 before output increased to 1.28 crore units in 2024-25.

The figures indicate that a single small hydel project can contribute more than 1 crore units annually, despite operating only during the monsoon months.Arippara offers a working example of the contribution such projects can make to state’s internal power generation. The project’s performance comes at a time when Keralam continues to depend heavily on electricity purchased from other states to meet its demand.