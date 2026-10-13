Dolling up for sacred Navaratri

“Golu has undergone a lot of transformation,” says Latha Ramakrishnan, who lives in an apartment complex at Kaithamukku. “Many do not keep it at home because of space constraints or because there is no one at home to help them. Keeping Golu is elaborate, and nowadays, we give the dolls to groups to organise it as a social event.”

She remembers how her grandmother used to celebrate Navaratri in the agraharam in Alappuzha, where she grew up. “That slowly waned even during my generation, because we were working women who were short of time. Keeping Golu demands a regime of rituals — doing pooja three times, offering prasadam, inviting guests, feeding them, gifting clothes to girls and women, etc. — which requires a lot of space and time,” she says.

So, Golu has now turned ‘sarvanajik’ in many places and has also evolved in its themes, with displays no longer restricted to divinities or mythology.

“Last year, I saw a Golu spread at the home of a former ISRO official that included a miniature rocket-launching process. Let us see how it is this time,” Latha smiles.



Shyam V of Ayodhya Nagar Association says the facility at Sree Varaham, where the association functions, has become a venue for a “social Golu”, with people bringing dolls from home for display.



“This year, we have received so many dolls that we have planned two huge stands. We also allow people to come and conduct other rituals from here. Another change now is that artists who want to perform can do so on the stage at the facility anytime,” he says.



Aneesha V, who works at Technopark, is carefully planning her time to organise a grand Golu at her house near Sreekandeswaram. “I have adjusted the rituals to my convenience without losing its essence,” she says.



Apart from displays by individuals or small groups, community displays include Golu spreads arranged in shops and local temples, and in public places such as Chalai and Karamana Chettiar Theruvu, the township where the makers of Golu dolls settled years ago.



Large displays have also emerged, with rooms dedicated to Golu, such as the Sakthi Kripa Navaratri Golu at Pettah and the spread at the Lalithambika Sangeetha Natya Koodam at Vazhuthacaud.



Thus, Thiruvananthapuram tunes itself to the music that turns prayer into a spiritually immersive experience during the Navaratri, reflecting the capital’s rich cultural roots.