"Every concert was like a tournament final, says Sanjay Subrahmanyan 

How has the relationship between maestro and disciple changed?

There is less distance now between mentors and those who seek their guidance. Earlier, when we approached senior musicians, their inaccessibility meant we would not talk about anything but music. If I met M S Subbulakshmi or M L Vasanthakumari, our conversation would revolve largely around a raga or music.

Social media has reduced that distance, making everyone accessible. People are more casual in their interactions with mentors. In my case, if someone wants to have a conversation with me about music, I am more than happy to oblige.



You have been a regular at the Navaratri festival. Do its stipulations restrict your creativity?

Not at all. Carnatic music has kalpita sangeetam (composed music) and kalpana sangeetam (improvised music). Every concert offers scope for both. Beyond the keerthanam, I sing raga alapana, swaram and tanam. ‘Devi Jagad Janani’ may be the kriti I have been asked to sing, but beyond that, I am not told to sing in any particular way.

Every time I sing at the Navaratri Mandapam, the exhilaration is consistent. It is also very intimate, which lends a different dimension to what I sing. Over the years, I may sing the same Shankarabharanam, but some notes or phrases sound different.

I am opening the festival in Thiruvananthapuram after a gap of eight years. I maintain a database recording what I sing and where, so I know I last performed this song here in 2018. It is just for my reference. I am a live performer, and the Navaratri festival is an annual fixture for me.



Swathi Thirunal does not seem to receive his due in Chennai…

In Chennai, the Trinity of Carnatic music (Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Sastri) overshadows everybody else, and even among the three, Tyagaraja rules. Whether that is changing, I don’t know. I sing and leave.

I can say that Swathi Thirunal, Purandaradasa and Annamacharya do not receive the same importance as the Trinity, but whether that is changing is not something I can assess.

Carnatic music will not end with anyone. Things move on, and you never know who will be the flavour of a particular season. Swathi Thirunal’s legacy, however, has been kept alive through these festivals.



You gave up chartered accountancy for music, but ventured into film music only in 2023. Was that restraint part of a plan?

Nothing is as per any plan. Concerts were my primary source of income, so I concentrated on them, constantly working to improve my performances. I was strict about how I wanted to approach the profession, and hence did not sing in films or at marriage functions for a long time.

That only made me work harder. Every concert was like the final of a tournament that could create or destroy further opportunities. Whether there were 100 people or 10, I had to prepare to give my best. The moment I gave up my CA career, I began working harder. That single-minded focus came, and my choices aligned

with it.



You have since explored film songs, fusion and collaborative projects. What changed?

Along the way, I started doing several things I thought I would never do: singing in films, such as the 2023 Tamil movie Lucky Man; collaborative tracks for Coke Studio Tamil; fusion; and musical albums, including a reimagining of the 19th-century saint Vallalar’s poetry with Sean Roldan.

I also took up thematic concert projects featuring pure Tamil Carnatic compositions and regional literature. The time Covid gave me forced a lot of introspection, which led me to these projects. I wanted to document this process because, after 10 years, I might not remember everything. Hence, the book.