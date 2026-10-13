Four decades of support: Dist Limb Fitting Centre in Ernakulam offers solace for those with limited mobility

KOCHI: Established in 1987, the District Limb fitting Centre at General Hospital, Ernakulam, has helped thousands of people regain mobility and lead better lives through affordable prosthetic and orthotic appliances. From artificial limbs to specially designed footwear, the centre has been a source of support for people living with physical disabilities. However, the facility is yet to expand its services to include prosthetic hands.

Earlier this year, a Palakkad native girl, who lost her right hand to medical negligence, was provided with a prosthetic hand for which Chief Minister V D Satheesan ensured financial assistance. While the technology to develop a prosthetic hand remains beneficial for many, the facility is still not adopted in the district limb fitting centres across Kerala, forcing common people to turn to private facilities paying huge money.

The District Limb Fitting Centre here acts as a consultation facility and production unit when it comes to prosthetics. “In the outpatient consultation facility here, we assess the requirements of each person and guide them to the technicians and leather workers who make the footwear. Some need shoes to correct issues with the leg while some need artificial leg/limbs following amputation.

Assistance for those with disc problems, neck issues etc are also being provided here. With diabetes cases on the rise, many approach us for artificial legs, toes etc as such parts were amputated following diabetes,” said Dr Sindhu M, senior consultant, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation department of the hospital. What makes the centre more important is the fact that such prosthetics are available here in an affordable range considering the fact that a majority of patients who depend on government hospitals are below poverty line.