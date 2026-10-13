Keralam: Eldhose Paul, Treesa Jolly get G V Raja Sports Awards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose Paul and Asian Games gold medallist Treesa Jolly have been selected for the 2025-26 G V Raja Sports Award in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. Both athletes will receive a cash prize of `3 lakh, a memento and a citation each.

P T Joseph will be honoured with the Olympian Suresh Babu Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award, carrying a prize of `2 lakh, for his contributions to sports administration. Anoop Joseph bagged the Best Coach award, with a prize of `1 lakh, for having nurtured talent such as long jumper Ancy Sojan.

While Sadanandan C S was named the Best College Sports Teacher, St Joseph’s College, Iringalakkuda, was named Best College. Young volleyball talents Edwin Paul Sibi and Anamika P were chosen as the Best Sports Hostel Athletes.