Kerala

Keralam: Eldhose Paul, Treesa Jolly get G V Raja Sports Awards

Young volleyball talents Edwin Paul Sibi and Anamika P were chosen as the Best Sports Hostel Athletes.
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose Paul and Asian Games gold medallist Treesa Jolly
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose Paul and Asian Games gold medallist Treesa JollyPhoto / X
Express News Service
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose Paul and Asian Games gold medallist Treesa Jolly have been selected for the 2025-26 G V Raja Sports Award in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. Both athletes will receive a cash prize of `3 lakh, a memento and a citation each.

P T Joseph will be honoured with the Olympian Suresh Babu Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award, carrying a prize of `2 lakh, for his contributions to sports administration. Anoop Joseph bagged the Best Coach award, with a prize of `1 lakh, for having nurtured talent such as long jumper Ancy Sojan.

While Sadanandan C S was named the Best College Sports Teacher, St Joseph’s College, Iringalakkuda, was named Best College. Young volleyball talents Edwin Paul Sibi and Anamika P were chosen as the Best Sports Hostel Athletes.

Treesa Jolly
Eldhose Paul
G V Raja Sports Awards

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