Keralam govt orders high-level probe into Rs 250-crore isolation wards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K Muraleedharan announced a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities and flaws in the construction of 89 Covid isolation wards across the state during the Left front’s rule.
Replying to a submission by V P Sajeendran, the Congress MLA from Kunnathunad, in the assembly, Muraleedharan said a special expert team led by the principal secretary, health, has been appointed to conduct a comprehensive probe into the project’s execution and financial utilisation.
Sajeendran raised the matter, alleging that despite approximately `1.75 crore being spent per isolation ward under the previous administration, none of the structures were currently operational or fit for use. Besides a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) under the home department, he demanded blacklisting of contracting agencies and strict action against the officials and former leadership responsible.
Muraleedharan told the assembly that the completed and partially-built structures were unfit for patient care or isolation purposes. He said the units, spanning 2,400-sq-ft and constructed with tin sheet roofing, suffered from severe structural weaknesses, including roofs that were unable to support ceiling fans, and lacked essential facilities such as proper air conditioning, plumbing, electrical work and functional toilets.
According to the government figures, administrative sanction for the Rs 250.69-crore project was issued in July 2021. The funding was jointly by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and the MLA Asset Development Fund, with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) acting as the executing agency.
Contracts were awarded to the Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society (TDLCCS) and KIIFCON. Of the 88 sanctioned sites, construction was completed in only 33, while others remain partially built or stalled due to various hurdles.
Defending the project, former health minister Veena George said, “Let them investigate. The project was implemented as per the specifications of KIIFB. The facility was meant as a multipurpose healthcare facility at the local level –it could be used for isolation during Covid time and as multipurpose ward otherwise.” She said local bodies had been directed to ensure power and water supply to the structures. “It is a different matter that several panchayats did not take much interest in it,” she alleged.
Public health experts questioned the core premise of the scheme. “Constructing isolation wards was not a prudent decision. Mask was the best isolation. Isolation wards are an old concept, created at the time of leprosy. It was not applicable for Covid,” said public health expert Dr K Rajasekharan Nayar, emeritus professor at the Global Institute of Public Health.
SUPPLYCO ONAM SEASON SALES RISE 13%
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Supplyco recorded sales worth `433 crore during this year’s Onam season, a 13% increase than last year, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob told the assembly. He announced plans to expand Supplyco’s new Go convenience-store model piloted in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and said the government was planning to operate the store 24 hours a day in future. On paddy procurement, he said farmer registration had begun earlier than usual this season, and procurement had started in Palakkad. Eighteen mills had expressed their willingness to participate, in addition to the two mills already involved.
LOCAL BODY WEBSITES TO PROVIDE BETTER ACCESS TO CITIZENS
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LSGD Minister K M Shaji informed the assembly that websites of all 1,200 local bodies in the state had been made operational under the ‘one local self government institutions, one website’ enabling better public access to various services, information, notifications, reports and tenders. He said the websites would facilitate access to digital services, including K-SMART, through which people can pay property tax, apply for certificates and seek building permits and licences. Acknowledging that complaints about difficulties faced by the public while using K-SMART had been received and said steps would be taken to address them.