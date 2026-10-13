Keralam govt orders high-level probe into Rs 250-crore isolation wards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K Muraleedharan announced a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities and flaws in the construction of 89 Covid isolation wards across the state during the Left front’s rule.

Replying to a submission by V P Sajeendran, the Congress MLA from Kunnathunad, in the assembly, Muraleedharan said a special expert team led by the principal secretary, health, has been appointed to conduct a comprehensive probe into the project’s execution and financial utilisation.

Sajeendran raised the matter, alleging that despite approximately `1.75 crore being spent per isolation ward under the previous administration, none of the structures were currently operational or fit for use. Besides a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) under the home department, he demanded blacklisting of contracting agencies and strict action against the officials and former leadership responsible.

Muraleedharan told the assembly that the completed and partially-built structures were unfit for patient care or isolation purposes. He said the units, spanning 2,400-sq-ft and constructed with tin sheet roofing, suffered from severe structural weaknesses, including roofs that were unable to support ceiling fans, and lacked essential facilities such as proper air conditioning, plumbing, electrical work and functional toilets.

According to the government figures, administrative sanction for the Rs 250.69-crore project was issued in July 2021. The funding was jointly by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and the MLA Asset Development Fund, with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) acting as the executing agency.

Contracts were awarded to the Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society (TDLCCS) and KIIFCON. Of the 88 sanctioned sites, construction was completed in only 33, while others remain partially built or stalled due to various hurdles.