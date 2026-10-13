Keralam: Northeast monsoon to bring above-normal rain to central, south districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a deficient southwest monsoon, Keralam is likely to witness a spell of widespread rain from Thursday as conditions become favourable for the onset of the northeast monsoon over the southern peninsula in the next two to three days.

However, the seasonal outlook points to an uneven distribution of rainfall, with central and south Keralam likely to receive above-normal rain while the northern districts may get comparatively less rain.

The state received 1,446.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 2018.6 mm between June 1 and September 30, making the 2026 southwest monsoon the seventh lowest since 1901 and fourth lowest since 2001, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Its forecast on Monday said the southwest monsoon is continuing to withdraw from the remaining parts of the country and the transition is expected to coincide with the arrival of northeast monsoon rainfall over southern India. The IMD expects widespread rainfall across Keralam between October 15 and 18, with isolated heavy rain during the period.

“The long-range forecast indicates above-normal rainfall in central and south Keralam during the season, while it may be relatively less in north Keralam,” said IMD director Neetha K Gopal.

She said rainfall is likely to remain relatively subdued over the next two days before intensifying from Thursday.

According to the forecast, the seasonal rainfall pattern is likely to favour the southern districts, with Thiruvananthapuram traditionally receiving the highest rainfall during the northeast monsoon.