LDF walkout from Keralam Assembly over police action at University Hostel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stormy scenes unfolded in the assembly as the ruling and opposition benches locked horns over the police action against the university hostel students during a Youth Congress protest in Thiruvananthapuram last month. After verbal clashes and a failed adjournment motion bid, the LDF staged a walkout.

The argument began after opposition legislators brought up the police lathicharge on students inside the boys hostel on September 30. CPI MLA V Joy brandished a broken baton, accusing the police of brutal excess and demanding that Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala bring “rogue” officers under control. Chennithala defended the police response, questioning why protesters from the hostel resorted to hurling beer bottles and stones during the demonstrations.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said political leadership should exercise maturity during sensitive protests and announced a walkout after the speaker disallowed the adjournment motion.