Wild boar menace across Kozhikode city sparks concerns

KOZHIKODE: As green space shrinks, wild boars are increasingly finding their way into residential neighbourhoods in Kozhikode city, turning vacant plots, overgrown thickets and streamside vegetation into shelters close to human habitation.

Repeated wild boar sightings has now emerged as an urban concern in Kozhikode, raising fears over public safety, damage to crops and the risk of road accidents.

In this backdrop, the Kozhikode town area committee of the Kerala Karshaka Sangham (KKS) has sought the urgent intervention of the Kozhikode corporation, saying that the growing presence of wild boars in several parts of the city is making life increasingly difficult for residents and farmers.

In a memorandum to Mayor O Sadasivan, the committee sought immediate measures to address the wild boar menace plaguing Kottooli, Thondayad, Chevayur, Methottuthazham and areas surrounding the Government Medical College. It said the animals are posing a threat to people, particularly those travelling through affected areas after dark.

Two-wheeler riders are especially vulnerable to sudden encounters with wild boars crossing roads, while farmers face mounting losses as the animals damage crops. “Farmers are unable to work because of the havoc caused by wild boars. People are scared to venture out,” a local body representative.

Meanwhile, corporation officials said ward councillors have been directed to ensure that unused plots under their respective jurisdictions were cleared of overgrown vegetation, as these could provide hiding places for wild boars and bring them into close proximity to homes, roads and other public spaces. However, residents and farmers argued that the problem requires a coordinated response from the corporation and the forest department.

Mayor Sadashivan assured the delegation that steps would be taken in coordination with the forest department to find an immediate solution.