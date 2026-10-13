Woman dies after hysterectomy at Kozhikode Medical College; family alleges negligence

KOZHIKODE: An allegation of medical negligence has been levelled against the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, by the family members of a woman from Vadakara, who died there on Monday (12/10/2026) morning following a hysterectomy conducted on October 8.

Thankamani, a resident of Mandarathur in Vadakara, was admitted to the hospital on October 5 for the removal of her uterus. The surgery was performed at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the medical college.

She was shifted to a ward the following day. However, her condition reportedly deteriorated later, with symptoms including vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea. As her health worsened, she was transferred back to the intensive care unit (ICU) on October 10.

Her relatives alleged that subsequent medical examinations indicated an injury to the intestine, which they believe contributed to an infection and further complications. Doctors performed an emergency operation that lasted several hours, according to the family.

Thankamani was placed on ventilator support after the second surgery but died on Monday while undergoing treatment.

Her relatives questioned the treatment provided after the initial surgery and approached the police, alleging that medical negligence may have contributed to her death. The allegations are yet to be established through an investigation.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death. An autopsy has been scheduled to help determine the cause of death, and further action is expected to depend on the post-mortem findings and the investigation.

Thankamani is survived by her husband and two children.