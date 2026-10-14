CPM slams govt over FIR against LoP Pinarayi Vijayan, kin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership has criticised the UDF government for registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Pinarayi Vijayan, Muhammad Riyas and T Veena without a preliminary investigation. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the state government should have initiated the appeal process against the High Court single judge’s order on the ED plea to register an FIR in the Exalogic-CMRL pay-off case.

“The government had earlier clarified that it would take action only after a preliminary investigation. However, it changed its stand following the court order,” Govindan said.

“The government should not have registered a case against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family at the ED’s request. While the Congress national leadership is of the view that the BJP-led Union government is using the ED as a political tool, the Congress-led government in Keralam is following the central agency’s instructions,” he said.