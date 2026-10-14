Kerala bars serving alcohol to individuals below 23 to face stringent action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise Minister M Liju has told the assembly that stringent action will be taken against liquor shops that supply alcohol to individuals below the legal drinking age of 23 in the state.

“The excise has already registered a case against all three bars which supplied alcohol to the underage accused. Stringent actions will be ensured against all such bars.

We already have strict rules regarding drinking age, but still, we will issue strict guidelines,” the minister said while responding to Ernakulam MLA TJ Vinod in the assembly on Tuesday. He was responding to questions on the recent Nedumbassery accident in which three youths were killed.

The minister also added that bars, which are found to be operating beyond their authorised time-frame, will also face consequences. Refuting the allegations of officers accepting bribes from bars, Liju said that no such issue has been found in the department.

He also turned down the allegations of posting officials who faced disciplinary actions in key posts. The department has also got secret information that some of its officials are also supporting the law violations of some bars.