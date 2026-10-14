Kerala plans to resume river desilting by December-end to tackle flooding

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: In what could be a landmark move to reduce flooding across different parts of the state, the government is planning to restart desilting of rivers by December-end or early January. Revenue Minister AP Anilkumar informed the same in the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday. "A meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, had already been conducted regarding the issue, and we hope to restart desilting by this period. A few processes, including clearances from Industries and Environment Departments, are pending," he said. Anilkumar also added that 182 quays have been identified for this, which will be operated by local bodies.

Irrigation Minister Mons Joseph said that the desilting process will be restarted at regulated levels, in accordance with guidelines, and that no tolerance will be given to corrupt practices in the process. While responding to the questions in the assembly, the minister said that silting cannot be attributed as the sole reason for floods, as there could be multiple factors. "Desilting had to be stopped in the state by 2017, due to various reasons, including the death of people involved in the desilting process. According to the study by Kerala Engineering Research Institute, the carrying capacity of 15 dams under the Irrigation Department has come down significantly— an average of 13.82% dip," he said.