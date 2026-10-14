Keralam's everlasting love for hibiscus

The trumpet-shaped blooms are hard to miss. With the vivid red standing out against dark green foliage, they command attention.

The chembarathi, or the hibiscus, is woven into the Malayali’s everyday landscape as well as mindscape. From roadsides and vacant plots to gardens and temple grounds, its blooms are a familiar sight across Keralam.

There is something ‘homely’ about the flower. But common as it may be, the chembarathi has a charm that never quite fades.

Simplicity makes it more striking. One just needs to plant a stem segment. Its ability to take root in almost any soil, without any special pampering, may be one reason for its popularity.

“Though it lacks the fragrance of roses or jasmine, the hibiscus, spreading a blanket of red across a courtyard, used to be a signature feature of many homes,” notes poet S Kalesh.

“The sight of a blooming hibiscus exudes a distinct identity.”

Perhaps this familiarity explains why the hibiscus finds occasional mention in Malayalam literature. Latheesh Mohan has a poetry collection titled ‘Chevikal Chembarathikal’, while few Malayalis would be unfamiliar with the song ‘Chembarathippoove Chollu...’ penned by Shibu Chakravarthy and sung by K S Chitra.

But for Kalesh, the flower brings to mind Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. “He used to plant saplings within the prison grounds during his time in captivity. Perhaps hibiscus was very dear to him. Traces of this fondness can be seen in his novel ‘Balyakalasakhi’,” he says.

“In the novel, Suhra plants a hibiscus sapling in Majeed’s compound. A red flower is already in bloom when she plants it. Every morning, she visits Majeed’s house to water the plant. The imagery is so beautiful.”