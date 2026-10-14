Kochi car accident: Rural SP denies lapses as protests intensify

KOCHI: DYFI members staged a protest in front of the Nedumbassery police station on Tuesday, accusing the police of attempting to protect the accused in Sunday’s road accident that killed three youths, even as Aluva Rural SP K S Sudarshan dismissed the allegations of police lapses.

In the remand report submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I, Angamaly, the police sought the accused persons’ custody for further investigation. They cited the possibility of evidence being destroyed, witnesses being influenced, threatened or harmed, and the accused absconding if released. The report said the investigators also needed to ascertain whether the accused were engaged in racing with other vehicles at the time of the incident and whether the driver, 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev, had consumed narcotic substances.

The CPM Ernakulam district wing has alleged that the police deliberately delayed registering the FIR and failed to mention the accused’s name despite him being in custody. However, Sudarshan said the FIR had been registered based on the statement of Priyad, who was with the deceased persons when the accident happened. The witness had identified the vehicle but could not identify its driver at the time, Sudarshan said.