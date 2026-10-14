Man beaten to death in Palakkad for repeatedly sleeping outside accused’s house; seven held

PALAKKAD: A man of around 40 years of age was allegedly beaten to death by a seven-member gang in Chittoor for repeatedly sleeping outside the house of one of the accused, with police suspecting that more people may have been involved in the murder.

The arrested in connection with the murder are Kathiresan (23) Karthik (26), Naveen (24), Sanjay (27), Prashanth (35), Manikandan (25) and Suryaprakash (22), all from Srampi Unnathi in Kozhinjampara.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be established, is suspected to have been suffering from mental health issues and may have been unable to speak. He reportedly used to sleep outside the house of the prime accused, Kathiresan, regularly. Police suspect that resentment over this had prompted the gang to attack him.