Nine ministers went abroad after UDF took charge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine ministers travelled abroad after the UDF government assumed office. Of these, Cultural minister PC Vishnunadh’s UAE trip was an official visit. All other ministers’ trips were personal, and the state did not bear the expenses.

The CM further clarified that the Centre has not refused political clearance for any travel. The information was provided as a written response by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the House in response to questions from K K Ramachandran, P A Mohammed Riyaz, M Vijin and O S Ambika.

Meanwhile local self government minister K M Shaji’s reported travel through Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, courted row. The minister travelled to European countries from September 16 to 26.

Going by the data presented before the House, the minister was given clearance to visit Austria, Bulgaria, Switzerland and UAE. All his foreign trips were personal, and not part of any official tour. There are reports that in addition to the four countries, he also visited Prague.

Shaji however pointed out that there was nothing illegal in his travel.

“I was just passing through Prague as part of the trip to Bulgaria. It was on the way to travel. There’s not even a passport entry. All the travels were made with sufficient clearances,” he told TNIE.

Ministers’ foreign trips

O J Janeesh: Oman, Qatar

Mons Joseph: US

T Siddique: Saudi Arabia

Bindhu Krishna: Bahrain

Ramesh Chennithala: UAE, US

K M Shaji: Austria, Bulgaria, Switzerland, UAE, Prague

P C Vishnunadh: Bahrain, UAE

V E Abdul Gafoor: UAE

Shibu Baby John: UAE