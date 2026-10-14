Thiruvananthapuram startup teams up with UAE for 5-billion-km asteroid mission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A satellite of Malayali origin is preparing for a journey of nearly five billion kilometres, carrying with it a piece of Keralam’s growing space-tech ambitions -- to an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter, but for the UAE!

After the successful launch of two satellites into space, the Thiruvananthapuram-based space-tech firm HEX20 is all set to hand over its satellite to the UAE Space Agency this month. The satellite, EMA Probe, which was developed in the firm’s facility at the UAE’s Masdar city, will explore asteroid 269 Justitia by 2036, according to HEX20 co-founder and chief operating officer M B Aravind.

Developed to meet the requirements of the UAE Space Agency, the satellite took over two years to build. HEX20 was selected by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and the UAE Space Agency in November 2024, following a design workshop to build the asteroid probe spacecraft, becoming the first private Indian company to be onboarded for a deep-space mission by the Gulf nation. After nearly two years, the satellite has reached the final stage of preparation.

“The satellite we have prepared will be handed over to the UAE this month, after which it will be sent to the US for integration with a larger spacecraft. After testing, the integrated unit will be launched through Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) by 2028, as per the current schedule,” Aravind told TNIE.

The larger spacecraft, MBR Explorer, is scheduled to travel nearly five billion kilometres over eight years to reach the asteroid belt. Along the way, it will fly past six asteroids before reaching its final target, 269 Justitia.