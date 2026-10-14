Three dogs per household: Kerala to tighten pet ownership rules

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping more than three pet dogs in a household could invite penalties in Keralam, as the government prepares stricter rules to regulate pet ownership, breeding and abandonment. The proposed rules will come into effect immediately.

Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji told TNIE that the government is introducing stricter regulations for pet animals, including mandatory registration of dogs and capping the number of pets in individual households.

“We are considering a limit of three dogs per household, primarily to prevent indiscriminate breeding and ensure responsible pet ownership. Currently, the number of pet dogs in the state is estimated to be more than twice the stray dog population, but the lack of a comprehensive registration system makes it difficult to get exact numbers. Registration will help us get accurate figures and improve regulation,” said Shaji. He said keeping a pet dog without registration will be an offence under the new provisions.

“We are also working on measures to address instances of illegal breeding and households breaching the cap on pet dog numbers. A fine of Rs 10,000 has been stipulated for abandoning pet animals. We need to make pet owners more accountable,” he said.

“The stray dog adoption policy is another important component of the overall framework,” the minister said, adding that a handbook detailing the rules and procedures will be issued this week. The LSGD is also gearing up to issue a separate licence for dog breeding. “The proposed rules also make sterilisation mandatory for pet dogs, including the ones that are adopted,” an LSGD official said.