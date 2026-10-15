Beyond GDP: Keralam plans ‘Anandam’ department to promote happiness and well-being

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: By emphasising holistic well-being over purely economic metrics, it was the fourth king of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, who first envisioned the Gross National Happiness (GNH) index in 1972. Now the idea is finding resonance in Keralam, where the state government is making plans for a department of happiness.

Taking a cue from global models where the Happiness Index plays a key role in measuring progress, the state government is all set to establish a department of happiness.

To be christened ‘Anandam’, the new line department/division would come under the local self government portfolio. Spreading cheer among the masses, propagating happiness and assessing the happiness impact of new welfare and development schemes would be the key components of the new department, Local Self Government Minister K M Shaji told TNIE.

“There’s currently a global thinking that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should not be the criterion to measure a nation’s progress. Instead it should be the Gross National Happiness Index. The ultimate aim of humans is to find happiness in life. Based on this concept, we’ve decided to establish a new department of happiness,” said Shaji.

The department would focus on not just welfare initiatives, but also on propagating happiness through developmental initiatives, such as setting up amphi corners in panchayats and other local bodies, where people can gather and converse. “The department will have different components under it like setting up of happiness centres. Currently the work on setting up the new wing is on,” added the minister.