Beyond GDP: Keralam plans ‘Anandam’ department to promote happiness and well-being

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: By emphasising holistic well-being over purely economic metrics, it was the fourth king of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, who first envisioned the Gross National Happiness (GNH) index in 1972. Now the idea is finding resonance in Keralam, where the state government is making plans for a department of happiness.
Taking a cue from global models where the Happiness Index plays a key role in measuring progress, the state government is all set to establish a department of happiness.
To be christened ‘Anandam’, the new line department/division would come under the local self government portfolio. Spreading cheer among the masses, propagating happiness and assessing the happiness impact of new welfare and development schemes would be the key components of the new department, Local Self Government Minister K M Shaji told TNIE.
“There’s currently a global thinking that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should not be the criterion to measure a nation’s progress. Instead it should be the Gross National Happiness Index. The ultimate aim of humans is to find happiness in life. Based on this concept, we’ve decided to establish a new department of happiness,” said Shaji.
The department would focus on not just welfare initiatives, but also on propagating happiness through developmental initiatives, such as setting up amphi corners in panchayats and other local bodies, where people can gather and converse. “The department will have different components under it like setting up of happiness centres. Currently the work on setting up the new wing is on,” added the minister.
The move received mixed response from socio-political scientists. “Bringing in happiness cannot be done through a bureaucratic exercise. Instead the state should address the existing social structure.
It can be done through a new perspective and the coordination of various departments,” opined Dinesan V, director, School of Social Sciences, MG University. Political scientist Sajad Ibrahim pointed out that superficial moves would not make much of an impact among the masses.
“Happiness Index is more of a Western concept. We think about happiness after achieving other aspects like basic safety, security and welfare. Unless there are efforts towards that end, such initiatives could end up as mere gimmicks,” he said. The government should focus on ensuring other essential facilities, he opined.
The previous Left government too had taken a few steps towards the Happiness Index. The ‘Kudumbashree Happy Keralam- Happiness Centre’ was one such move under the local self government department. Current CPM state chief M V Govindan, while serving as Taliparamba MLA, had organised ‘Happiness’ festivals in his constituency.
Last month the UDF government decided to rename mental health centres as Happiness and Welfare Centres. The Madhya Pradesh government was the first in the country to set up a department of happiness in 2016.
‘Anandam’
To be christened ‘Anandam’, new line department/division would come under the local self government portfolio
The department would focus on not just welfare initiatives, but also on propagating happiness through initiatives
Key examples
While the UAE has a minister of state for happiness and wellbeing, the government of Bhutan has incorporated the concept of Gross National Happiness (GNH) index in its governance