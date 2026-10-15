Kerala doctor elected international student advocate at Harvard School of Public Health

KOCHI: Dr Raju Rhee, a physician and public health professional from Kerala, has been elected International Student Advocate to the Student Government Association at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.



A Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellow, Dr Raju is currently pursuing his Master of Public Health (MPH) in Health Policy at Harvard University. He was elected to the student government just weeks after beginning his studies in September 2026.



An alumnus of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, Dr Raju has worked across clinical medicine, digital health, artificial intelligence and biotechnology. He previously led the Kerala Genome Data Centre (KGDC), a major public genomics initiative of the Government of Kerala under K-DISC.



The Rs 500-crore initiative, whose first phase was completed with an investment of Rs 100 crore, was formally inaugurated by Minister M B Rajesh in March 2026. The centre aims to advance genomic research in healthcare, agriculture and biodiversity.

Dr Raju has also held leadership roles with global healthcare organizations, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Wolters Kluwer and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.



Harvard University is home to a diverse international community, with students and scholars from more than 140 countries. Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health brings together students from different nationalities, cultures and professional backgrounds, making

international student representation an important part of campus life.



As International Student Advocate, Dr Raju will work to represent international students, address their academic and social concerns, strengthen student engagement and promote cultural inclusion. "One of the things I value most about Harvard is the diversity of people and experiences here. International students bring different perspectives, and I think there is a lot we can learn from one another. I hope to make their experience at Harvard more welcoming and connected," said Dr Raju.