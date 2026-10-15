Kerala police register zero FIR on NSUI leader’s complaint over alleged police action at Delhi protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a dramatic turn to the alleged police atrocities against protestors who were seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, the Kerala police have registered a case on the complaint of a NSUI woman leader, who had sustained injuries in the alleged police action.

The complaint was filed by Athira Vijayan, a leader of the students wing of the Congress, following which the Museum police have registered a zero FIR.

Zero FIRs are First Information Reports that can be registered by any police station in the country on complaints of grave nature irrespective of the place of occurance of the alleged offence. Once the Zero FIR is registered, the next step is to transfer the case to the police station where the alleged incident took place.

Athira was allegedly subjected to third-degree treatment by the Delhi police on October 13 after she was detained along with a group of protestors. She reportedly developed hearing loss in one of the ears.

The FIR did not mention the name of any officials, who allegedly assaulted her. The Delhi police had come under criticism for not registering a FIR on Athira's complaint. It was in this backdrop she mailed a complaint to the police of her home state.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala responded that the action of Delhi Police was illegal and Kerala police will go ahead with legal procedures on the basis of the complaint.