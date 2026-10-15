Keralam: After death come social media trials

KOCHI: Even as the family of the three youngsters killed in the Nedumbassery car crash seeks answers over the investigation, a parallel trial is under way on social media, where the victims are being questioned for being out late at night. Exposing how moral policing and victim-blaming can overshadow the crime, the debate has veered from the alleged drunk driving that claimed three lives to the youngsters’ personal choices.

The discourse has taken a communal turn too. Hindutva groups questioned why the deceased women Gopika and Devika, both Hindu, were out with their Muslim friend Iyas late at night. Others questioned why the youngsters were in a public space at that hour, as though their decision to step out warrants scrutiny even after their deaths.

TISS researcher Divya G S said patriarchal and Hindu fundamentalist perspectives often resorted to victim-blaming, even in cases of rape and molestation.

“Such patterns are always observed, but it is saddening to see them surface in such an apparent case of an accident. Initially, there was sympathy for the victims. Gradually, the narrative shifted to questions about why there were three of them, why they were not wearing helmets, why they were travelling at night and the communal angle.

This is a mediated effort to shift the narrative. Viewing personal liberty as a threat is rooted in a patriarchal mindset. Though the context changes, the age-old narrative stays the same,” said Divya, who is researching on ‘Gender and Subjectivities at Work’ .