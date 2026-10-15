Keralam: NE monsoon likely to set in today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the official arrival of the northeast monsoon, rain will intensify over the state from Thursday. The IMD has issued orange alerts for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam on Thursday, warning of isolated heavy rainfall. Keralam is likely to witness heavy rainfall till Sunday.

Yellow alerts have been issued in eight districts on Thursday. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and strong winds, with gusts reaching 40-50 kmph in isolated places on Thursday and Friday. Two cyclonic circulations are influencing the weather conditions, one over central Keralam and adjoining areas and another over Kanyakumari and adjoining areas.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people living in landslide- and flash flood-prone areas to move to safer locations.

Orange alerts

Thursday: P’Thitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam

Yellow alerts

Thursday: T’Puram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

Friday: P’Thitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod

Saturday: P’Thitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam

Sunday: P’Thitta, Idukki and Kottayam