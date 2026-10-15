Keralam: Unusual rise in daytime temperature indicates emerging El Nino threat

KOCHI: The arrival of the northeast monsoon has kindled hopes of a decline in temperature in the state. The daytime temperature had crossed 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with departure ranging between 3 degrees and 5 degrees in many districts.

There was, however, a decrease in temperature in southern districts on Wednesday as the sky remained cloudy. Surprisingly, the night temperature remained around 2 to 3 degrees above normal in the past week, leaving families with sleepless nights. The hot climate also reflected in power consumption as peak-hour consumption crossed 5,000 million units.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thiruvananthapuram director Neetha K Gopal, the weather forecast had indicated a 3 to 4 degrees departure in daytime temperature because of deficient rainfall. “We are expecting a decline in temperature from Thursday as the northeast monsoon sets in.

The impact of El Nino could be one of the reasons for the rise in temperature. As the sea-surface temperature rises, it will affect the atmosphere too. The temperature may decline in December, but it will be moderate due to the impact of El Nino. It is too early to comment on summer but it could be harsh if El Nino intensifies,” Neetha said.

Meanwhile, former National Institute of Oceanography director S Prasannakumar said the Pacific is developing an exceptionally strong El Niño and it is reasonable to describe it as a potential “Super El Niño”.