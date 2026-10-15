Man murders wife, four-year-old son in Keralam, attempts suicide

THRISSUR: A man allegedly slit the throats of his wife and their four-and-a-half-year-old son at Valappad beach before attempting to end his life in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Vismaya (30) and her son, Dakshin, while the accused, Vijesh of Thekkiniyedath, is in critical condition at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am.

Vismaya's brother rushed to the room after hearing her cries and forced open the door. He found her seriously injured and covered in blood. According to preliminary information, Vismaya managed to run out of the room with severe injuries to her neck. She was rushed to a hospital, but doctors could not save her.

Meanwhile, Vijesh reportedly locked the room and attacked their son, inflicting fatal injuries on him. On being alerted, personnel from the Valappad police station reached the spot and shifted Vijesh and the child to hospital. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

The bodies of Vismaya and Dakshin have been kept at the M.I. Hospital in Engandiyur.

The police suspect that a blade was used to commit the crime. Police suspect a family dispute led to the incident, though the circumstances are yet to be established.

A police team led by Kodungallur Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Ratheesh Kumar has launched an investigation. The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and the possible motive behind the killings.