Nedumbassery crash: Racing attempt on probe radar

KOCHI: With the police probing whether a high-speed drive that killed three people in Nedumbassery was part of a racing attempt, the four accused in the luxury car accident were on Wednesday remanded in police custody until 5 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, the defence alleged that the probe was being pursued with a predetermined conclusion, insisting that the incident was an accident.
Suhail Sajeev, Ninav, Joel and Ameen, all 19-year-olds from Alappuzha, were produced in court on the day. The police sought their custody to question them and establish the circumstances leading to the accident, including whether there was a conspiracy.
The police plan to take the accused to the accident site, as well as the bars where they allegedly consumed alcohol before the collision, for evidence ccollection. Investigators are also examining the circumstances in which the car was driven at high speed and whether the accused had engaged in racing. The police are expected to look into videos allegedly shared on social media, showing the accused driving at high speed on earlier occasions.
Opposing the custody plea, the counsel for the accused argued that the investigators had already arrived at a conclusion and were conducting the probe to substantiate it. Maintaining that the incident was an accident, the counsel said the accused was willing to cooperate with an independent probe.
“The police have already decided the climax and are conducting the investigation to support that conclusion. That is not how an investigation should be carried out. We are ready for any independent investigation as this was only an accident,” the counsel argued.
The counsel also questioned invocation of Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide, arguing that the allegations should be assessed based on the evidence collected. The counsel maintained that the case, at most, could attract provisions relating to rash and negligent driving.
Referring to CCTV footage, the defence claimed that the visuals showed the three victims travelling along the road and applying sudden brakes. The counsel argued that the circumstances surrounding their movement and the location of the collision had not been adequately addressed in the investigation report. The counsel further pointed to the accident-prone nature of the stretch, alleging that the dangerous curve where the collision occurred had witnessed several accidents and that road safety measures in the area also warranted scrutiny.
Accused will face stringent action: Govt
T’Puram: The government on Wednesday said the accused in the Nedumbassery crash would face stringent action. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala gave the assurance in the assembly while replying to Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, who questioned why the accused, Suhail, had not been named in the FIR and why the police had not invoked stricter legal provisions. He also sought an explanation for sending the 19-year-old to a Borstal school.Chennithala said the FIR was initially registered based on a statement from a friend of the victims, who was unaware of the accused’s name. On sending Suhail and the three others to a Borstal school, he said the magisterial court had followed prison rules, which stipulate that those aged between 18 and 21 be lodged in such facilities.
Licences of three bars suspended
The licences of three bars in Ernakulam were suspended for allegedly serving liquor to the teen accused despite them not being of legal drinking age. Licences of Monsoon Empress in Palarivattom, Marriott Courtyard in Nedumbassery and Daya in Vyttila were suspended following an order by Excise Commissioner S Sambasiva Rao. It is alleged that Suhail Sajeev of Alappuzha, who drove the car, and three others allegedly consumed alcohol consumed alcohol from the three bars. All of them are 19 years of age. The licensees have been directed to explain their position within 15 days of receiving the notice.