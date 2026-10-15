Nedumbassery crash: Racing attempt on probe radar

KOCHI: With the police probing whether a high-speed drive that killed three people in Nedumbassery was part of a racing attempt, the four accused in the luxury car accident were on Wednesday remanded in police custody until 5 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, the defence alleged that the probe was being pursued with a predetermined conclusion, insisting that the incident was an accident.

Suhail Sajeev, Ninav, Joel and Ameen, all 19-year-olds from Alappuzha, were produced in court on the day. The police sought their custody to question them and establish the circumstances leading to the accident, including whether there was a conspiracy.

The police plan to take the accused to the accident site, as well as the bars where they allegedly consumed alcohol before the collision, for evidence ccollection. Investigators are also examining the circumstances in which the car was driven at high speed and whether the accused had engaged in racing. The police are expected to look into videos allegedly shared on social media, showing the accused driving at high speed on earlier occasions.

Opposing the custody plea, the counsel for the accused argued that the investigators had already arrived at a conclusion and were conducting the probe to substantiate it. Maintaining that the incident was an accident, the counsel said the accused was willing to cooperate with an independent probe.