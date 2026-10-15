R B Nair’s 48-year creative odyssey continues to spread cheer

KOCHI: The Gujarat earthquake claimed his family 25 years ago. An accident broke his hands, separating him from his only solace, the flute. It was music and art that helped him crawl out of the miseries of life.
Pandit Ramabhadran Nair, or R B Nair as he is popularly known in Gujarat, has been an inspiration for his disciples across the country. Every stroke of his brush portray the hardships of life and kindle a spark of hope for survival. His music clears the melancholic mind and soothes the heart.
Born at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, R B Nair started his career as a creative artist after completing his master’s in fine arts.
Though he joined Reliance Textile Industries as a design artist, he continued pursuing his passion for music, learning Carnatic music from Tharangini School of Music founded by K J Yesudas and continuing his studies under musician K Sivaramakrishna Aiyar. After shifting to Ahmedabad, he became a disciple of Pundit Hariprasad Chaurasya who introduced him to Hindustani music.
And for the past 48 years, R B Nair has been a musician, composer and virtuoso, conducting concerts, creating symphonies and teaching students.
“I worked with Reliance for 28 years and retired as a deputy general manager (design). I am still associated with Reliance schools and also teach students flute and vocal music at Divine Music Gurukulam in Ahmedabad. For me, music brings peace of mind and provides relief from pain. I promote music as a tool for therapy to reduce stress and heal diseases,” Nair said.
Three years ago, he suffered a head injury and multiple fractures on his hand in an accident.
“It happened in Delhi while returning from a concert. Doctors said it will be difficult to hold the brush and play the flute. But I managed to come back. Now, I have rediscovered my canvas,” he said.
On Tuesday, Nair conducted a workshop for the students of media and communication at the DE Paul Institute of Science and Technology in Angamaly.
“I came to Keralam to spend a few days with my friends. I also want to conduct a concert at the temple associated with our ancestral home at Cherukunnu in Kannur district,” he said.
A recipient of the Tana-RiRi Sangeet Samman of the Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy, R B Nair was the music director of Any Tickets Musical Events in London. He was also honoured with the Gujarat Music Icon Award, Khoj International Award and the Genius India Achievers Award.
“I came to Keralam last year to fulfil my wish of conducting a jugalbandi with flute and idakka. Though people have performed fusion music with chenda, there haven’t been many attempts to explore the possibilities of idakka.
I wanted to create the jugalbandi based on ‘Krishna Nee Begane Baro’, the Carnatic composition that immortalises the unconditional love of Yasodha and Krishna. I had discussed the idea with Surya Krishnamurthy last time but the project remains unfulfilled because of his unexpected demise,” Nair said.