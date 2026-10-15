R B Nair’s 48-year creative odyssey continues to spread cheer

KOCHI: The Gujarat earthquake claimed his family 25 years ago. An accident broke his hands, separating him from his only solace, the flute. It was music and art that helped him crawl out of the miseries of life.

Pandit Ramabhadran Nair, or R B Nair as he is popularly known in Gujarat, has been an inspiration for his disciples across the country. Every stroke of his brush portray the hardships of life and kindle a spark of hope for survival. His music clears the melancholic mind and soothes the heart.

Born at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, R B Nair started his career as a creative artist after completing his master’s in fine arts.

Though he joined Reliance Textile Industries as a design artist, he continued pursuing his passion for music, learning Carnatic music from Tharangini School of Music founded by K J Yesudas and continuing his studies under musician K Sivaramakrishna Aiyar. After shifting to Ahmedabad, he became a disciple of Pundit Hariprasad Chaurasya who introduced him to Hindustani music.

And for the past 48 years, R B Nair has been a musician, composer and virtuoso, conducting concerts, creating symphonies and teaching students.

“I worked with Reliance for 28 years and retired as a deputy general manager (design). I am still associated with Reliance schools and also teach students flute and vocal music at Divine Music Gurukulam in Ahmedabad. For me, music brings peace of mind and provides relief from pain. I promote music as a tool for therapy to reduce stress and heal diseases,” Nair said.