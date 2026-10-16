Case against BJP V-P Sreelekha for controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi

KOLLAM: The Punalur police have registered a case against former DGP and BJP state vice-president R Sreelekha for her controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi during a party programme on Wednesday. She was booked under BNS Section 192, which deals with wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause a riot.

Sreelekha, in her speech, had linked Rahul's behaviour during the ongoing New Delhi protest to restlessness caused by intoxication. This ignited a backlash against her as the Congress leaders found it as a personal insult to the Congress leader. Adding to her woes, they also alleged that the statement had hurt Hindu religious feelings.

According to the complaints filed by Congress leaders, Sreelekha in her speech, said Rahul did a 'thandav' in an intoxicated state and by linking 'thandav '- a sacred dance of Siva- to drug use, she had hurt the religious feelings of Hindus.

She made the apparently insolent statement while criticising the protests being organised by the Opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had demanded an apology from Sreelekha, and said she appeared to have "some serious problems".