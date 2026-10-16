Differences crop up within government over former CM Pinarayi Vijayan case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major differences have cropped up within the ruling Congress over the UDF government’s stand before the High Court in the case against Pinarayi Vijayan. A section of leaders led by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, are of the view that the government should not have taken a lenient approach towards the former chief minister. However, senior leaders including Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala are of the view that the issue should not be used to settle political scores.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who has been a constant critic of Pinarayi in the CMRL case, openly came out against the state government for taking a position in favour of Pinarayi before the High Court. Those who took such a decision should clarify before party forums, he demanded.

“If such a position was taken, by now it has become clear that it was wrong. Maybe it’s because of the legal advice given to the government. Since the High Court single bench and division bench have issued verdicts, I hope necessary corrections would be made,” said Kuzhalnadan.own course,” Satheesan said.