Differences crop up within government over former CM Pinarayi Vijayan case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major differences have cropped up within the ruling Congress over the UDF government’s stand before the High Court in the case against Pinarayi Vijayan. A section of leaders led by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, are of the view that the government should not have taken a lenient approach towards the former chief minister. However, senior leaders including Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala are of the view that the issue should not be used to settle political scores.
Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who has been a constant critic of Pinarayi in the CMRL case, openly came out against the state government for taking a position in favour of Pinarayi before the High Court. Those who took such a decision should clarify before party forums, he demanded.
“If such a position was taken, by now it has become clear that it was wrong. Maybe it’s because of the legal advice given to the government. Since the High Court single bench and division bench have issued verdicts, I hope necessary corrections would be made,” said Kuzhalnadan.own course,” Satheesan said.
“I hope those who took the decision would explain the reasons behind taking such a stand. The court and advocates need to look at the merit of the petition,” he said.
The Congress leader also challenged Pinarayi. “Why is he afraid to face an investigation? Pinarayi Vijayan has challenged central agencies to probe charges against him. Why is he scared when an FIR was registered against him?” asked Kuzhalnadan.
Meanwhile, Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala rejected Kuzhalnadan’s criticism. Satheesan said the government would not use the case for political vendetta. “The government will not misuse power to settle scores with anyone. There was no undue haste on the part of the government. We have decided to go by the court directives. We took decisions after discussions among senior ministers and UDF leaders. The law will take its