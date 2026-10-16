Faith & tradition find new voice as Christian band tweaks bhajan pitch in Keralam

MALAPPURAM: The beats are familiar, the rhythm unmistakable, but the prayers take a different name. At church festivals in the state, traditional bhajan music is finding a new expression in Christian devotional songs, further accentuating palli perunnals. Leading this musical crossover is Tiruvalla-based Keys Band, which is bringing Christian bhajans to the forefront with a blend of familiar percussion, semi-classical arrangements and songs rooted in Christian faith.

The format retains the signature elements of a traditional bhajan, from the tabla and harmonium to the seated performance style and rhythmic arrangements. The difference lies in the songs. Hindu devotional compositions give way to Christian hymns, while the musical setting preserves the energy and intimacy that make bhajans a familiar devotional experience.

For Keys Band, the idea took shape with a song that was never meant to start a new trend.

“It began with ‘Yeshu namam adhishaya namam,’ which we composed in February this year. Instead of using usual instruments, we experimented with semi-classical instruments such as tabla and harmonium. The song soon became one of our favourites, and we decided to shoot a video using a bhajan-style setup,” said Dr Sam T Varghese, founder and creative head of Keys Band.

The response opened an unexpected door. After the video was released, churches began enquiring about live Christian bhajan performances. Initially unprepared for the demand, the team began reworking its devotional repertoire, adapting the songs to semi-classical arrangements suited to the bhajan format. The band is led by its co-founders, Dr Rijo Simon Thomas, the musical head, and Dr Rohan J Mathew, the lead singer. The other members are Fr Vipin Sam Thomas, Chris George Binoy, Joshua K James, Subin Thankan, Joshua Adoor, Eben B Luke, A R Rohan and Sam Simon.