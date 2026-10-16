Groove with indie bands at Kochi’s Groovefest

For independent musicians, finding the right audience is as difficult as finding the right stage to perform their music.
Kochi has a steady stream of bands that continue to experiment with rock, metal, alternative music and newer genres. However, opportunities for them to play original music remain limited.
This is where events like the Groovefest become important in bridging the gap.
Presented by Upsession Media, the independent music festival is returning for its third edition on October 18, bringing six bands to the Blue Collar Collective at Palachuvadu, Kakkanad.
“The festival has grown from three bands in the last edition to six this year,” says Nithin Joseph, who is part of the organising team. According to him, the rise in the number of bands indicates the need for more such platforms.
“The ecosystem for independent music is growing, but at a very slow pace. There is still a lack of space for bands to perform,” he says.
Getting permissions and finding financially viable venues remain the main hurdles for upcoming bands, he says. “While there is an audience for independent music, the lack of regular events and spaces can keep that audience and musicians apart. The core audience is present right here; it is the lack of space and events that keeps them away from the music,” says Nithin.
Groovefest was a brainchild of Upsession Media and members of the band Voxygen. Over the years, the festival has collaborated with regional bands, which has led to this year’s lineup.
“We have brought together acts that have been part of Keralam’s alternative and independent music circuit for some time. There was no formal selection process. The only requirement was that the bands perform original music,” says Nithin.
The acts will bring different shades of independent music to the stage. Among them is Chaos, a popular Malayali band known for their thrash metal, which will open the festival.
I Got The Wrong Tattoo, a Bengaluru-based metal and hard-rock band founded by Vishnu Menon, will be the next. Kochi’s homegrown bands like Aprilsaway, known for their beatdown metal and metalcore sound; Metafolks, who blend heavy rock with Malayalam and Keralam folklore; and Thiriv Theory, an alternative rock band that blends storytelling with a raw and rugged edge, are part of the line-up.
Apart from them, the newest name in the line-up is Life Theory, making its debut at the festival.
“More live events means newer audiences can experience artists they may otherwise never encounter,” says Nithin, adding that the recent rise of rap music is an example of how the audience can develop when artists have avenues to perform.
“There used to be more independent music fests until a few years ago, but they have slowly died down because of economic reasons,” he says. Cover bands, he adds, often find it easier to get promotion and performance opportunities, while film music continues to dominate the larger music landscape.
Groovefest hopes to keep creating a space where original musicians can perform without having to wait for wider recognition first.
“We hope to continue these fests, as there are artists who deserve a platform and audience who deserve a wide variety of music,” concludes Nithin.
Event Details:
When: October 18, 3.30 pm onwards
Where: Blue Collar Collective, Palachuvadu, Kakkanad
Line-up: Chaos, I Got The Wrong Tattoo, Life Theory, Aprilsaway, Metafolks, Thiriv' Theory
Tickets: SortMyScene