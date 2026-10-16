Groove with indie bands at Kochi’s Groovefest

Presented by Upsession Media, the independent music festival is returning for its third edition on October 18, bringing six bands to the Blue Collar Collective at Palachuvadu, Kakkanad.



“The festival has grown from three bands in the last edition to six this year,” says Nithin Joseph, who is part of the organising team. According to him, the rise in the number of bands indicates the need for more such platforms.



“The ecosystem for independent music is growing, but at a very slow pace. There is still a lack of space for bands to perform,” he says.



Getting permissions and finding financially viable venues remain the main hurdles for upcoming bands, he says. “While there is an audience for independent music, the lack of regular events and spaces can keep that audience and musicians apart. The core audience is present right here; it is the lack of space and events that keeps them away from the music,” says Nithin.