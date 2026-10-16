Impromptu performances add sparkle to Navaratri art fervour

Thiruvananthapuram turns into one huge stage every Navaratri season, with dance and music performances taking place in relay mode.



Popular venues include the Saraswathy Mandapam at Poojappura and the Navaratri Mandapam at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Stages are also set up at venues such as Lalithambika Sangeeta Natya Koodam and Ayodhya Nagar in Sreevaraham.



Now, a new trend is gaining traction at these venues. Unlike in the past, when applications had to be submitted months in advance to secure a slot, some venues now set aside time for singers and dancers who wish to perform spontaneously.



The trend was initiated last year by the Janakeeya Saraswathy Mandapam Trust at Poojappura with its ‘Aarkkum Paadam’ programme, which attracted more than 900 participants in its first year.