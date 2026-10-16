Impromptu performances add sparkle to Navaratri art fervour

Thiruvananthapuram turns into one huge stage every Navaratri season, with dance and music performances taking place in relay mode.
Popular venues include the Saraswathy Mandapam at Poojappura and the Navaratri Mandapam at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Stages are also set up at venues such as Lalithambika Sangeeta Natya Koodam and Ayodhya Nagar in Sreevaraham.
Now, a new trend is gaining traction at these venues. Unlike in the past, when applications had to be submitted months in advance to secure a slot, some venues now set aside time for singers and dancers who wish to perform spontaneously.
The trend was initiated last year by the Janakeeya Saraswathy Mandapam Trust at Poojappura with its ‘Aarkkum Paadam’ programme, which attracted more than 900 participants in its first year.
Over 350 people have participated so far this year, mostly children aged between 3 and 18. The open stage has drawn not just aspiring performers but also those who discover an urge to perform while watching others. A policeman deployed at the venue, for instance, decided to get on stage and sing recently.
“The stage is open to all from around 6.30pm to 11pm, and participants can register on the spot. The response has been so overwhelming that registrations sometimes close a day in advance,” says Anil Kumar, the event coordinator.
Held at the Poojappura grounds, the programme features an orchestra and other musical accompaniments without clashing with scheduled performances at the Saraswathy Mandapam or the Chithira Thirunal stage at Bhagath Singh Park.
Participants also receive a small citation. The event has attracted artists from outside the capital, including a family from Kasaragod that visited Thiruvananthapuram for the festival.
Dance performances, meanwhile, are generally planned well in advance, making spontaneous bookings challenging. However, the Sree Rama Bhakta Sabha at Ayodhya Nagar in Sreevaraham accommodates last-minute requests, says its secretary, V Ramakrishnan.
“We now invite artists to call us if they wish to perform. If a slot is available, we accommodate them and provide basic technical facilities. We wanted to give opportunities to artists inspired to perform during the festival, but requests have come at least a day in advance,” he says.
One such booking was a Kolattam performance scheduled for Thursday, arranged by a group of artists just a day earlier.
Lalithambika Sangeeta Natya Koodam has also accommodated a few spontaneous requests, says its coordinator, LP Unnikrishnan.
“Though the venue receives calls from across Keralam, Bengaluru and Chennai for its carefully planned programmes, it has made room for artists inspired to perform after attending events as audience members. One such addition was a Mohiniyattam performance earlier in the week,” he says.
While many artists welcome the initiative, some professionals fear it could dilute the fervour of Navaratri, when performances are expected to reflect the discipline and devotion associated with the arts.
“Navaratri is about offering one’s effort on stage as a form of prayer. It is also an opportunity for opening one’s work to positive scrutiny,” says Archana R, a Bharatanatyam dancer and teacher.
Dhanya Syam, a dancer who runs Sree Ganesha Vidya Peetham, welcomes the initiative but argues that the festival needs stronger platforms to support professional artists.
“Dance, in particular, doesn’t get its due. In Carnatic music, venues such as the Navaratri Mandapam and the Swati Thirunal stage at Saraswathy Mandapam handpick experienced artists and remunerate them. Dance has no such system, and many stages now charge registration fees,” she says.
“We need dedicated forums where accredited dancers are selected and paid. This would encourage artists to work towards higher standards. Impromptu performances are welcome, but the festival must also become a platform that inspires excellence.”
For many, however, these stages offer a welcome opportunity to those who may have missed application deadlines or simply found the courage to perform at the last minute. “It is truly an inspiration, especially for the young ones,” says Aarcha G S, an engineering student and dancer.
“This is a step towards urging the artist in during the festival of arts. As long as it ascribes to the ethos of the festival, it is a great initiative.”