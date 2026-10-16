Kasaragod Kullan set to be Keralam’s third indigenous cattle variety

KASARGOD: After Vechur and Periyar cows, another dwarf cattle breed from Keralam, the ‘Kasargod Kullan’, is moving closer to registration as one of the state’s indigenous breeds, as the Kasaragod unit of the animal husbandry department (AHD) has submitted the required documents to the ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) for registration purposes.

Its exposure to Kasaragod’s harsh weather — torrential rain during monsoon and drought-like conditions in the summer — has enabled the dwarf variety to adapt itself to survive on limited resources like grass that grows on laterite hillocks of the district while free ranging. They can also sustain themselves on kitchen waste at homes. More importantly, the breed is resilient to most diseases that usually affect livestock.

An AHD official said the population of Kasaragod Kullans, which yield lesser but richer milk, has dwindled as people switched to high-yielding cow varieties, including cross-breeds obtained from the imported jersey and holstein breeds. “However, they are still reared in Kasaragod households for organic manure and milk as they require no maintenance,” said the official.

Over time, the variety started losing its indigenous nature due to cross breeding in pasture lands leading to the creation of mosaic breeds of the dwarf variety. Realising the importance of preserving the indigenous breed of Kasaragod, the state government turned its Cattle Farm at Bela near Badiadka into a cattle farm-cum-research centre for Kasaragod Kullan.