Keralam: As log cooking catches fire, operators of mechanised splitters seek govt warmth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Earlier in the year, as the West Asia conflict flared, fleets of goods auto-rickshaws carrying ‘mini guillotines’ became a common sight on the roads in the state. Now, even as the war has cooled — to sporadic exchanges — the vehicles haven’t slowed down.

When the conflagration hit the supply of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in the state, many homes and commercial establishments switched to firewood — with many refusing to revert back due to cost benefits. The opportunity that presented itself was grabbed by enterprising people who introduced the ‘guillotines’, which are hydraulic firewood-splitting machines.

“The LPG shortage and price surge helped us. Several homes, restaurants, bakeries, and canteens turned to firewood. And most of them are continuing with it because it is cheaper. This has contributed to a 20-25% rise in business,” said Haridasan Thiruthiyad, state president of the Virak Keeral Association Kerala (VKAK).

Even before the war, there were many takers for firewood, including affluent families, who believe cooking with it makes the food tastier, according to Haridasan. It is also widely used in cooking using large vessels, especially items such as biryani and ghee rice, he said. “Firewood is preferred for large-scale cooking of biryani or ney choru, be it at weddings or restaurants.