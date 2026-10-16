LDF, UDF spar over PM-SHRI in House; awaiting panel report: Keralam General Education Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling and Opposition benches locked horns over the PM-SHRI scheme in the assembly on Thursday. While the UDF government blamed the previous LDF regime for signing an agreement that did not permit Keralam to withdraw unilaterally, the Opposition pressed for legal action against the Centre over the withholding of education funds.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen said the MoU signed by the previous government did not provide for unilateral withdrawal by the state. The government had formed a cabinet subcommittee under him in June to examine the state’s options. The panel has met twice, but is yet to finalise its report, he said. A call on future action will be taken after receiving the report, Samsudheen said.

To his statement that funds to the tune of `1,607 crore were due to Keralam under Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) and other educational schemes, former finance minister K N Balagopal urged the government to consider litigation. However, Samsudheen maintained that the cabinet subcommittee would examine the state’s options before the government takes a final decision.

State eyes cruise tourism expansion through ports

T’Puram: The government is exploring an international cruise tourism circuit linking Vizhinjam and Kochi ports as part of its plan to more than double the tourist arrivals over the next five years. Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh told the assembly on Thursday that the department has outlined a plan to develop Vizhinjam Seaport and Kochi Port as cruise tourism destinations, supported by immigration and customs facilities, a cruise terminal, information centres and visitor services at Vizhinjam