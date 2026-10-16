Rare spot-bellied eagle-owl found in Kozhikode

KOCHI: In a major ornithological milestone, spot-bellied eagle-owl, a rare and elusive species, has been documented for the first time in Kozhikode. The nocturnal raptor was spotted in Janakikadu, an eco-tourism centre located along the banks of the Kuttiyadi River in Maruthonkara panchayat.

The owl was spotted and photographed by wildlife photographer and birder Sunil Titto, accompanied by Janakikadu eco-tourism guide Sudheesh A. The spot-bellied eagle-owl is the second-largest owl species found in India.

Measuring around 55 to 65 cm in length and weighing up to 2.5 kg, the predator bird is recognised by its deep-set dark eyes, outwardly sloping ear-tufts, and chevron-shaped spots across its pale underbelly.

A strictly nocturnal hunter, the species preys on snakes, large birds and small mammals. While the spot-bellied eagle-owl is distributed across the Himalayas, Sri Lanka, and southeast Asia, in south India, it is primarily confined to evergreen forests and high-elevation sholas of the Western Ghats — such as Silent Valley, Wayanad, and Periyar.

Spotting the species in Janakikadu carries high conservation importance, as it establishes the first verified photographic evidence for Kozhikode on biodiversity platforms.